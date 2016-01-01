Dr. Michael Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. Dr. Gross completed a residency at Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Hosp & Clis, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Mid Atlantic Eye Care and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Lindsay Reck PA C109 Wimbledon Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 965-6165
Mid-Atlantic Dermatology Center110 Kingsley Ln, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 965-6165
Mid Atlantic Dermatology & Laser Center828 Healthy Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 965-6165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
About Dr. Michael Gross, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wound Healing,And Clinical Research Fellowhip-Tulane University,Department. Of Dermatology
- Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Hosp & Clis, Internal Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gross speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
