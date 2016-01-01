See All Dermatologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Michael Gross, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. Dr. Gross completed a residency at Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Hosp & Clis, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Mid Atlantic Eye Care and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lindsay Reck PA C
    109 Wimbledon Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 965-6165
  2. 2
    Mid-Atlantic Dermatology Center
    110 Kingsley Ln, Norfolk, VA 23505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 965-6165
  3. 3
    Mid Atlantic Dermatology & Laser Center
    828 Healthy Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 965-6165

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medico
  • MultiPlan
  • Optima Health
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Universal American
  • Wells Fargo Insurance

About Dr. Michael Gross, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1932105285
Education & Certifications

  • Wound Healing,And Clinical Research Fellowhip-Tulane University,Department. Of Dermatology
  • Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Tulane Univ Hosp & Clis, Internal Medicine
  • Tulane University School Of Med
  • Tulane University School of Medicine
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(26)
