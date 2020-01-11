Overview

Dr. Michael Gross, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Gross works at Urology Clinics Of North Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.