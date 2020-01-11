Dr. Michael Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gross, MD
Dr. Michael Gross, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Plano Office6124 W Parker Rd Ste 434, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 691-1902
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Dr Gross & very kind & helpful! Very nice staff too ! Thank you all
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
