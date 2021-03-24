Overview

Dr. Michael Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Summit Health in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.