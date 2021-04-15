Overview

Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Physician Specialists of Northern Jersey in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.