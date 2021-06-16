Dr. Michael Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
Michael Gross, M.D.966 Hungerford Dr Ste 2, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is truly professional in his field. Only con is that he runs in his own clock.
About Dr. Michael Gross, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265653331
Education & Certifications
- Nimh-Nih, Clinical Brain Imaging, Lcm, Clinical Research Fellowship
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Harvard Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
