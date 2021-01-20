Overview

Dr. Michael Grof, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.