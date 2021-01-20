Dr. Michael Grof, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grof, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Grof, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2450 44th St SE Ste 207, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Directions (616) 243-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great. He is not super warm / personable, but is very knowlegable. I don't need a new friend, I need a good doctor, and that's exactly what he is. He properly diagnosed what other doctors failed to and prescribed a course of treatment. I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Michael Grof, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740238005
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
