Ophthalmology
25 years of experience
Dr. Michael Grodin, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Grodin works at Eye & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Pikesville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD, Little Silver, NJ and Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Care Associates of Maryland LLC
    1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 200, Pikesville, MD 21208 (410) 486-1010
    Roseview Health LLC
    8737 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (240) 296-5628
    Retina Consultants
    39 Sycamore Ave, Little Silver, NJ 07739 (732) 530-7730
    Towson Office
    901 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD 21204 (410) 512-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Astigmatism
Blindness
Blurred Vision
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Exam
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Disease
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Disorders
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Glaucoma Surgery
Night Blindness
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Testing
Soft Contact Lenses
Vision Impairment
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 331 ratings
    Patient Ratings (331)
    5 Star
    (288)
    4 Star
    (27)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 31, 2019
    Very personable, very professional, very thorough, very kind. He took his time to explain everything to me, in terms that made it clear. I don't feel nervous about the exam at all! I would recommend Dr. Grodin highly! Also, the staff are wonderful too! Anna Marie Cowan
    Anna Marie Cowan — Dec 31, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Grodin, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184670366
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Grodin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Grodin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    331 patients have reviewed Dr. Grodin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

