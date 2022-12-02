Overview

Dr. Michael Grimes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.



Dr. Grimes works at Champaign Dental Group in Alliance, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.