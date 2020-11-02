Dr. Michael Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grimes, MD
Dr. Michael Grimes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Allegheny Womens Health1307 Federal St Ste B200, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (724) 941-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Dr. Grimes was very attentive to what I had to say and really listened to my concerns. He explained a plan that he felt would work for me and always asked me if I was ok with that and felt comfortable with that decision. I never felt rushed. I felt like he took a genuine interest in me. He definitely exceeded my expectations in Doctor/Patient service.
About Dr. Michael Grimes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053549964
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
