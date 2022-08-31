Overview

Dr. Michael Griesser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Griesser works at Premier Orthopedics in Middletown in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.