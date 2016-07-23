Dr. Michael Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Greer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Med Sch
Dr. Greer works at
University Surgical Associates2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-1491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Greer is the reason I'm still walking on my own two legs.Dr Greer is truly gifted and is the greatest .
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Baylor Med Sch
- University TN
