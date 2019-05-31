Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD
Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group755 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Yes and my husband will be next to see him.
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenspan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenspan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.
