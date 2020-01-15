Dr. Michael Greenley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greenley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Greenley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Greenley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael Y Greenley Mdpc28905 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 358-3937
-
2
American Eye Institute2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1100, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 669-9866
-
3
Porretta & Bergman MD PC29990 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 358-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenley?
Everyone that works in the office are very nice. The office usually runs on time,, they try their best to stay on time.
About Dr. Michael Greenley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952392813
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenley works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.