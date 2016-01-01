See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel works at Stephen F Osborn MD in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen F Osborn MD
    2500 Hospital Dr Ste 15D, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 965-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295873685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Greenfield Greenfiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel works at Stephen F Osborn MD in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel’s profile.

    Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield Greenfiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

