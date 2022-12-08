See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sebastian, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Greene, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (230)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Greene, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Greene works at Treasure Coast Thoracic Surgery in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Sebastian River Medical
    816 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 581-5848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer
Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer
Aneurysm

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 230 ratings
    Patient Ratings (230)
    5 Star
    (224)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Greene was thoughtful, considerate of the time we waited for him (he was running a few minutes late and had his staff keep us updated!) and thoroughly explained how the pacemaker was placed and what it would do to keep the heart in check. An enjoyable visit to a physician's office!
    — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Greene, MD
    About Dr. Michael Greene, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982690269
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Fla College Med
    Internship
    • University Louisville Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Drury University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greene works at Treasure Coast Thoracic Surgery in Sebastian, FL. View the full address on Dr. Greene’s profile.

    230 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

