Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles County Neurology11637 Terrace Dr Ste 100, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 870-7287
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg is thorough, and provides excellent care. Husband has been a patient as long as he has been in private practice. My husband has MS and I find that he has managed his care well. He is well-read, and takes a conservative view of treatment based on results and studies.
About Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1932192150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.