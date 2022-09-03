See All Dermatologists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD

Dermatology
3 (51)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Greenberg works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Michael A. Greenberg M.d. Ltd.
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 3002, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
    Charles E Miller M D Sc
    1900 E Golf Rd Ste L125, Schaumburg, IL 60173

  AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cold Sore
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Hives
Keloid Scar
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Ringworm
Scabies
Shingles
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sep 03, 2022
    He's caring, listens to you, doesn't rush you, puts you at ease and is compassionate. I highly recommend him.
    Pat — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1891788105
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

