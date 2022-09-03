Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD
Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Michael A. Greenberg M.d. Ltd.800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 3002, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 364-4717
Charles E Miller M D Sc1900 E Golf Rd Ste L125, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 364-4717
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's caring, listens to you, doesn't rush you, puts you at ease and is compassionate. I highly recommend him.
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks French.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.