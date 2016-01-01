See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-4300
  2. 2
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-3008
  3. 3
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology Associates
    111 S 11th St Ste G-301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Acinar Cell Carcinoma
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Acinar Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma, Small Cleaved Cell Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease, X-Linked Pseudoautosomal Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, AIDS-Related Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Small Cleaved-Cell, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Greenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548264120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Joint Center Rad Therapy
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dwnst Kings Co Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Greenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.