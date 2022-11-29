Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Green Jr works at
Locations
Dallas8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 412, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (817) 893-2714
Live by Losing - Fort Worth900 Jerome St Ste 204, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 344-7892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT SERVICE! Dr. Green statement is very true, when Dr. Green say you talk they listen that statement is very true. Dr. Green really to listen and take what you say to heart. I am very happy to have been one of his patience. Since 3-16-2014 from The Gastic Band/to having the Gastic Band-Removal for the Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy. The best thing I could have ever had. To me Dr. Michael Green is "AWESOME" as well as his TEAM! Sharon Stormy Griffen, Downtown Dallas, Tx Nov. 29, 2022
About Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1134165566
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital|Providence Hospital/Howard University
- University Of Illinois College Of Med At Peoria|University of Illinois College of Medicine-Peoria
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Dr. Green Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green Jr works at
Dr. Green Jr has seen patients for Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green Jr speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Green Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green Jr.
