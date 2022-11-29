Overview

Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Green Jr works at Live by Losing - Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.