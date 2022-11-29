See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Green Jr works at Live by Losing - Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas
    8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 412, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 893-2714
  2. 2
    Live by Losing - Fort Worth
    900 Jerome St Ste 204, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 344-7892
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bowel Obstruction Repair Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 29, 2022
    EXCELLENT SERVICE! Dr. Green statement is very true, when Dr. Green say you talk they listen that statement is very true. Dr. Green really to listen and take what you say to heart. I am very happy to have been one of his patience. Since 3-16-2014 from The Gastic Band/to having the Gastic Band-Removal for the Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy. The best thing I could have ever had. To me Dr. Michael Green is "AWESOME" as well as his TEAM! Sharon Stormy Griffen, Downtown Dallas, Tx Nov. 29, 2022
    Stormy Griffen — Nov 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD
    About Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134165566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hospital|Providence Hospital/Howard University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois College Of Med At Peoria|University of Illinois College of Medicine-Peoria
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Green Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green Jr has seen patients for Obesity, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Green Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

