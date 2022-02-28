Dr. Michael Greaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Greaser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greaser ankle and foot surgeon, repaired my hind foot dislocation. He is excellent!
About Dr. Michael Greaser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1811156979
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
