Overview

Dr. Michael Gray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at Florence Ophthalmology PC in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.