Dr. Michael Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Locations
Florence Ophthalmology PC646 Cox Creek Pkwy Ste A, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 760-1771
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Gray to everyone that has any eye problems. He removed cataracts from both of my eyes. His staff and the staff at the Outpatient Surgey Center are the best. They made sure I was alright from the time I saw him at his office and Outpatient Surgery Center. I can see clearly up close and at a distance. Dr Gray makes sure you are alright before you leave the Outpatient Surgery Center and his office the next day.
About Dr. Michael Gray, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
