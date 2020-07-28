See All General Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI
General Surgery
4 (67)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Michael Gray, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Gray works at Michigan Cosmetic Surgery Center in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Cosmetic Surgery Center
    Michigan Cosmetic Surgery Center
6635 DALY RD, West Bloomfield, MI 48322
(248) 538-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 28, 2020
    He is very professional and made me feel welcome. The entire staff is friendly and called to check on me for several days after my procedure. They didn't make me feel weird when I asked all my questions. Definitely an amazing team.
    Dawn Hollebeek — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Gray, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275734964
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago Ostepathic Medical Center
    • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • General Surgery
