Dr. Grasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Grasso, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Grasso, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
Dr. Grasso works at
Locations
Nephrology Group111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Grasso, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1821063785
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Grasso works at
Dr. Grasso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.