Dr. Michael Grasso III, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Grasso III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Phelps Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Surgery P.c.755 N Broadway Ste 510, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 302-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Phelps Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr Grasso to determine course of action for kidney stones
About Dr. Michael Grasso III, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437184280
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Grasso III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grasso III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grasso III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grasso III has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Stones and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grasso III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Grasso III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grasso III.
