Dr. Michael Grassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grassi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Grassi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Grassi works at
Locations
-
1
Platinum Family Medicine Sc1012 95th St Ste 9, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 995-3465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grassi?
From the very first emergency visit to see Dr. Grassi and his staff, for a partial tear of my retina, they were extremely compassionate, professional and above all else, fixed the problem ASAP. I couldn't be more thankful for Dr Grassi squeezing me in for a late laser surgery (finished @8pm). I would highly recommend anyone with a retina issue, to see Dr Grassi and his team!!!
About Dr. Michael Grassi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1689666885
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hospital
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Mass Genl Harvard
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grassi works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.