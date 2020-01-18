Dr. Michael Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 Orchard Park Rd Ste 105, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 677-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best ortho guy in Buffalo. He replaced both my hips, operated on both of my husband's shoulders all with perfect outcomes! Jason is awesome too.
About Dr. Michael Grant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982694717
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
