Dr. Michael Grant, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Grant works at Dr. Michael Grant in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Michael Grant
    3310 Live Oak St Ste 450, Dallas, TX 75204 (214) 826-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 08, 2021
    My very recent experience with Dr. Grant and his office staff was excellent. The staff were pleasant and helpful. I was seen promptly and the tech was very caring. Following my initial exam Dr. Grant sat down in a conference room with me and explained my options. Answered every question to my satisfaction. He even has printed material ready so that I did not have to take notes. He is calming, reassuring and caring. I would recommend him to anyone that has breast cancer.
    Pat E — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Grant, MD
    About Dr. Michael Grant, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811906993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grant has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

