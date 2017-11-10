Dr. Michael Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Grant, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Hospital
Dr. Grant works at
Wichita Nephrology Group818 N Emporia St Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 462-9388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital
- William Newton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A Great Dr., and a great Human Being - Extremely knowledgeable in his field, and has the ability to make you feel like "a good friend", rather than just another patient. He takes his patients problems and concerns very seriously and is willing do anything within his power to help his patients have the longest and best lives possible. Great sense of humor - seems to take life with a "grain of salt" - but his profession as a "sacred duty" I have been a patient since 2005, and trust him implicitly.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1316990781
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
