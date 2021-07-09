Dr. Granieri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Granieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Granieri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN.
Dr. Granieri works at
Locations
Wolf River Office1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 252-3400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Conradpearson Clinic PC125 Guthrie Dr, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-1964
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to him because I was getting UTI's. He is a very good Doctor and I give him 5 stars....If you ever need a Urologist. I recommend Dr. Granieri
About Dr. Michael Granieri, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992095541
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granieri works at
Dr. Granieri has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Granieri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.