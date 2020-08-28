Overview

Dr. Michael Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Graham works at Magruder Eye Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Presbyopia and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.