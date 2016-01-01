Dr. Michael Graeber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graeber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Graeber, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Graeber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Muscle and Nerve PA971 Lakeland Dr Ste 560, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 982-9826
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Graeber, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graeber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graeber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graeber has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graeber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
