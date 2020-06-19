Dr. Michael Grad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Grad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Grad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - Round Rock7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 100 Bldg 1, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5198
Cardiovascular Specialists Of Texas - Park Bend Drive2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1 Ste 401, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5199
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
At my new patient consult I gained a lot of confidence in Dr Grad. I’m so glad to have been referred to him by my electrophysiologist. He’s easy to talk to and listens and speaks to you so you clearly understand the situation at hand.
About Dr. Michael Grad, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1386629012
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grad has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grad speaks German, Italian and Spanish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Grad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.