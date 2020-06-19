Overview

Dr. Michael Grad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Grad works at Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.