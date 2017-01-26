Overview

Dr. Michael Grabowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Grabowski works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.