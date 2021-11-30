Overview

Dr. Michael Gottschalk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dunwoody, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gottschalk works at Emory Clinic in Dunwoody, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.