Dr. Gottfried accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Gottfried, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gottfried, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (732) 212-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
CARING, OPEN ENDED, VERSED IN INTERNAL MEDICINE,
About Dr. Michael Gottfried, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1417905985
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
