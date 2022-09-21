Dr. Michael Gorum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gorum, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gorum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Gorum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbus Neurologic Institute1538 13th Ave Ste B300, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 321-9300
-
2
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown710 Center St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 571-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorum?
My visit was sudden and to the point. I was provided the facts & told the importance of my situation. Dr. Gorum said he was confident in what was needed & assured me I would be ok. He look me in the eyes and gave me his most honest professional opinion, without a blink in his eyes. He said he wanted to schedule my surgery on this particular day bc this was his surgery days; plus he was on call that weekend so if I needed him, he would be on duty to take care of me. Since I was his patient. Dr. Gorum last words of assurances was he wanted to do the surgery that Thursday & have me in church Sunday. (lol) He said those words to me like he was speaking from my heaven father’s good book. Look, Dr. Gorum is a wonderful surgeon & he knows his skills without questions. When you come to his office, you come with a problem for him to fix, if he can help he’ll let you know what he can do and you can take his opinion to the bank. That’s what we want assurance and skills. Dr. Gorum is the best!
About Dr. Michael Gorum, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174685101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorum works at
Dr. Gorum has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.