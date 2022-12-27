Dr. Michael Gorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gorin, MD
Dr. Michael Gorin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (212) 241-0034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors -- Midtown625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 241-9955Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
After consulting 4 other doctors, I was referred to Dr. Gorin. Upon arriving at his office, I was greeted kindly by his staff. Dr. Gorin examined me and determined that I had to have minor surgery to remove a growth. He had room in his schedule and was able to perform the procedure in his office that same visit. Dr. Gorin explained everything as he was going along. He made me feel comfortable and I was confident that I was in good hands. Dr. Gorin is a kind and compassionate physician. He is very knowledgeable and takes great care of his patients. I highly recommend him.
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881991495
- Endourology & Minimally Invasive Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Urology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- General Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Urology
