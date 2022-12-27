Overview

Dr. Michael Gorin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Gorin works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.