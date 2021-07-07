Overview

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Gordon works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.