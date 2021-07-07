See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Gordon works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
6 (31)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD
Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD
10 (229)
View Profile
Dr. David Feingold, MD
Dr. David Feingold, MD
4 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
  2. 2
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Upper Back Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Upper Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Physicians Mutual
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?

    Jul 07, 2021
    Dr. Michael Gordon of Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA is a doctor I highly recommend. He doesn't rush through the appointment. He takes time to fully explain the issue at hand, reviews the MRI with you so you walk away completely knowing what your situation is and how best to remedy. He is patient, caring, listens and has a good sense of humor. Very appreciative of Dr. Gordon of NOI.
    DG — Jul 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Gordon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gordon to family and friends

    Dr. Gordon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gordon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Gordon, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184669905
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc Rancho Los Amigos
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Gordon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.