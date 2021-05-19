Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
HonorHealth Research Institute10510 N 92nd St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 323-1350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon was the head of my Medical Care Team treating my cancer... he was extremely knowledgeable and provided a clear and thorough explanation of the remaining marginal cancer cells he observed in my PET scan, taken after surgery had removed a malignant lesion. He also reviewed in detail the chemo and radiation treatment I was to expect over 6 weeks of daily (M-F) treatment. His nurses and support staff were excellent and Dr. Gordon personally met with me every few weeks and after the last treatment, to review my treatment progress and answer any questions we had. Several months later, after another PET scan, he happily confirmed that the new scan showed his chemo treatment, along with his team's radiation treatment, was successful... and that I was "clear" of the cancerous cells in the previously infected area! I could not have had a more competent Oncologist caring for me, so I highly recommend Dr. Gordon.
About Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1114929114
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- U Chicago MC
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.