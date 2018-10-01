See All Pediatricians in Camden, NJ
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Goodman works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Camden Office
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Oct 01, 2018
    A truly excellent doctor! He took care of me when I was little and I am able to live a great life now thanks to his help!
    Local Resident in NJ — Oct 01, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Goodman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093807877
    • Overlook Hospital
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    • Cooper University Hospital

    Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

