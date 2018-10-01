Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Camden Office3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
A truly excellent doctor! He took care of me when I was little and I am able to live a great life now thanks to his help!
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093807877
- Overlook Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goodman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.