Dr. Michael Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bologna.
Locations
MDVIP - Bellmore, New York2495 Newbridge Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 440-3070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Goodman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1073626651
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- U Bologna
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goodman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.