Overview

Dr. Michael Gonzales, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.



Dr. Gonzales works at Lake Charles in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Hattiesburg, MS and Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.