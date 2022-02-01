Dr. Michael Gong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Gong works at
Locations
-
1
The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Ins300 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 685-4263Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 445-4951
-
3
Select Specialty Hosp-columbus410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gong?
Dr. Gong performed a complicated surgery 15-hour surgery on my very advanced bladder cancer. He was so concerned especially due to my age, 80, and provided care I've never before experienced. After surgery, he stopped by many times for the first several days of my 18 days at Cleveland Clinic's Hillcrest Hospital. I cannot say enough for his skill and compassion. He truly saved my life five years ago.
About Dr. Michael Gong, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1033168802
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gong works at
Dr. Gong has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.