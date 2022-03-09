Dr. Michael Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gomez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
-
2
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
Excellent
About Dr. Michael Gomez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457553828
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital University Texas Southwestern Medicine School|Parkland Hospital University Tx Swstn|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Parkland Hospital University Texas Southwestern Medical School
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gomez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.