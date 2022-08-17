Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 85 5th Ave Ste 900, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 505-3625
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Truly integrated life style, food, allergies , talk therapy and only if needed medication. Very interesting approach. Backed by his research. Thanks.
About Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164450557
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
