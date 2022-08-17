See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD

Psychiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    85 5th Ave Ste 900, New York, NY 10003 (212) 505-3625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Truly integrated life style, food, allergies , talk therapy and only if needed medication. Very interesting approach. Backed by his research. Thanks.
    Steven — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1164450557
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK MED COLL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

