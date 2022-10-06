Overview

Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goldsmith works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.