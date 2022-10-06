Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Chevy Chase5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1660, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-9876Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Summit Orthopaedics - Foxhall Square3301 New Mexico Ave NW Ste 248, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 244-0706Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Doctor that cares about his patients. Highly recommended
About Dr. Michael Goldsmith, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr
- Georgetown University
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
