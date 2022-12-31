See All Otolaryngologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Michael Goldrich, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Goldrich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Goldrich works at RWJBarnabas Health Corporate Care in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    New Brunswick Office
    181 Somerset St Ste 2, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (732) 475-0866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(9)
Dec 31, 2022
Good
Sonia L. — Dec 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Goldrich, MD
About Dr. Michael Goldrich, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487748844
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NIH|Vanderbilt University Hospital
Residency
  • George Washington U Med Ctr|Manhattan Eye Ear &amp; Throat Hosp
Medical Education
  • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Goldrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldrich works at RWJBarnabas Health Corporate Care in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goldrich’s profile.

Dr. Goldrich has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

55 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldrich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

