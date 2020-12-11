Dr. Goldin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Goldin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Goldin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fremont38690 Stivers St Ste A, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 248-1040
-
2
Sah Orthopaedic Associates2500 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 818-1160
-
3
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 791-5374
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldin?
Dr Goldin is the best!! Extremely thorough!! Stays very concerned about your needs and what the best possible path is!! Been seeing him for close to 5 years now!! I have huge back problems and he helps me manage the pain.. without drugs!!!..
About Dr. Michael Goldin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417118332
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.