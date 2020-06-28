Overview

Dr. Michael Goldfarb, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Michael T Goldfarb MD PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.