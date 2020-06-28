Dr. Michael Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldfarb, MD
Dr. Michael Goldfarb, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Michael T Goldfarb MD PC2051 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 563-1212
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Dr. Goldfarb is in excellent practitioner in dermatology. He spends whatever time is necessary with each individual patient. He went way above board to accommodate my needs on my appointment this week. He spent lots of time with me and his staff is wonderful. I could not be happier with his knowledge, expertise, kindness, and completePrecision with which he handled my situations. He is wonderful and spends as much time as a patient requires. I recommend him completely.
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.