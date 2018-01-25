Dr. Michael Goldberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Goldberg, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 505, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
Crozer-Keystone Gastroenterology Associates - Drexel Hill2100 Keystone Ave # 1, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 619-7475
Einstein Center One Building9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Goldberg picked up where my PCP had failed me. Very caring and compassionate
About Dr. Michael Goldberg, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285835140
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center / National Naval Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
